Zacks Investment Research Lowers First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Interstate Bank, it delivers a range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities and other entities throughout its market areas. The Company’s banking products and services include demand, time, checking, and savings deposits. The Company’s loan portfolio consists of a mix of real estate, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and other loans, including fixed and variable rate loans. Its real estate loans comprise commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural, and other real estate loans. It also provides a range of trust, employee benefit, investment management, insurance, agency, and custodial services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is headquartered in Billings, Montana. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FIBK. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on First Interstate Bancsystem from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.25.

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $34.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Interstate Bancsystem has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $43.83.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.47 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 23.77%. Equities analysts predict that First Interstate Bancsystem will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.10 per share, for a total transaction of $364,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,252.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 10.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 169.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. 51.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

