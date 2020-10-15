Zacks Investment Research Lowers FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FirstCash Inc. is an operator of pawn stores. The company focuses on serving cash and credit constrained consumers through its retail pawn locations, which buy and sell jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, musical instruments and other merchandise. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador. FirstCash, Inc., formerly known as First Cash Financial Services Inc., is based in Arlington, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FCFS. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FirstCash from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of FirstCash from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush downgraded shares of FirstCash from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of FirstCash from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstCash presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.75.

NYSE FCFS opened at $57.72 on Monday. FirstCash has a 52 week low of $55.22 and a 52 week high of $96.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.59.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $412.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCFS. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in FirstCash during the second quarter worth $40,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 33.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

