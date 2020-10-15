Zacks Investment Research Lowers NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) to Hold

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $69.00 price objective on the solar energy provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.70% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NextEra Energy Partners’ financial flexibility will help it fund organic projects, make selective acquisitions to expand domestic renewable operations and produce more electricity from clean sources. Its decision to move out of Canada and focus on the United States will boost its performance. PG&E's emergence from bankruptcy and payment of $65 million to the firm for Desert Sunlight projects will further boost the latter’s liquidity. Financial flexibility of the firm will allow it to meet debt obligations. Units of the firm have outperformed the industry in the past 12 months. However, stringent rules and dependence on a limited group of customers to generate major revenues are headwinds. Dependence on favorable weather to produce energy from renewable projects and competition from other clean sources of fuel are headwinds.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NEP. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.42.

Shares of NYSE:NEP traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $65.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,761. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.03. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $68.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 0.97.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.33. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.9% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,486 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,881 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.3% in the second quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 87,476 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 5.0% in the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,504 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 16.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

