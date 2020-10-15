Zacks Investment Research Lowers Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) to Hold

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in manufacturing and distributing household, toiletry, pharmaceutical and food products. The company offers antiseptic liquids, depilatory products, medicated sore throat products, condoms, cold/flu products, acne treatment products, analgesics and upper gastro-intestinal products, foot care and comfort footwear products, denture care and dry skin care products, fabric care products, surface care products and polishes/waxes. Reckitt Benckiser Group is based in Slough, the United Kingdom. “

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

RBGLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

RBGLY opened at $19.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.35. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $68.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.68.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reckitt Benckiser Group (RBGLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.