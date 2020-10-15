Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) to “Buy”

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “New York Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage securities and a mortgage origination business. The mortgage portfolio is comprised largely of prime adjustable-rate and hybrid mortgage loans and securities, much of which, over time will be originated by NYMT’s wholly owned mortgage origination business, The New York Mortgage Company, a taxable real estate investment trust subsidiary. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NYMT. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NY MTG TR INC/SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.68.

Shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH stock opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 42.01 and a quick ratio of 42.01. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.39. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.78.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.25. Analysts expect that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 267,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 838,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 221,525 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 311,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 39,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

