Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) to “Buy”

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $40.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.44% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Rentokil Initial plc provides business support services including pest control, package delivery, interior landscaping, catering, cleaning, washroom solutions and textiles. Building services includes installation and maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, water testing and treatment; and electrical testing and safety services. Its cleaning companies provide a professional cleaning service to industry, commerce, hotels, schools, hospitals, airports and other transport facilities. Its specialist services include the supply of non-medical hospital staff, the manufacture of washroom dispensing systems. Its interior landscaping offers indoor plants to customers on a rental or purchase basis. Linen, Garment and Floorcare Rental supplies workwear, uniforms, clean room uniforms and protective equipment. Rentokil Initial plc is based in Gatwick, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RTOKY. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Rentokil Initial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of RTOKY opened at $35.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 0.89. Rentokil Initial has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $37.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

