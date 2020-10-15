Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) to Hold

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SEAS. ValuEngine cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. SeaWorld Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.73.

Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $22.18 on Tuesday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 2.33.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.60). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. SeaWorld Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marc Swanson sold 8,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $205,528.00. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 13,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $281,955.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,444.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,083 shares of company stock valued at $651,130 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 13,342 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 598,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 26,380 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 284,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 12,623 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 267.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 85,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 62,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 156,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 67,926 shares in the last quarter.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

