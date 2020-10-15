Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) to “Buy”

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.06% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SEGXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

SEGXF opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. SEGRO has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.18.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (74 million square feet) valued at over £10 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

