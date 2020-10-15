Zap Price Tops $0.0613 (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 15th. One Zap token can now be purchased for $0.0613 or 0.00000538 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Zap has traded up 18.4% against the dollar. Zap has a total market cap of $14.47 million and $781,872.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zap alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00040414 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008776 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006135 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $557.75 or 0.04895040 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00051100 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00031897 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Zap Token Profile

Zap is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.