Zebi Token (ZEBI) Price Reaches $0.0022 on Exchanges

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. One Zebi Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. Zebi Token has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $3,512.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zebi Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008797 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00272507 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00093986 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00036173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.46 or 0.01480901 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 246.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.84 or 0.00877645 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 640,511,754 coins and its circulating supply is 457,758,301 coins. The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io

Zebi Token Coin Trading

Zebi Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zebi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zebi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.