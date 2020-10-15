ZEON Market Capitalization Achieves $8.44 Million (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 15th. Over the last week, ZEON has traded 47.3% higher against the US dollar. One ZEON token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. ZEON has a market cap of $8.44 million and $176,977.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00040414 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008776 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006135 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $557.75 or 0.04895040 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00051100 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00031897 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON is a token. It launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network

Buying and Selling ZEON

ZEON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

