Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Barclays

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZG. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.05.

ZG opened at $103.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.73 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.35. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $112.21.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $768.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.19 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2,295.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 33.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 63.0% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

