Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Given New $600.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at DA Davidson from $460.00 to $600.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZM. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $411.00 to $501.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BTIG Research raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.12.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $509.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $529.74. The company has a market capitalization of $144.84 billion, a PE ratio of 652.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.67 and a beta of -1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $424.99 and its 200-day moving average is $262.07.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.53, for a total transaction of $4,692,468.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,387,204.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.88, for a total value of $1,502,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 268,283 shares of company stock valued at $92,603,967. 24.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 23.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.6% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.3% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 65.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 80.0% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

