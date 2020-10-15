Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Increased to $450.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $350.00 to $450.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 11.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $240.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, July 20th. BTIG Research raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $384.81.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $509.25 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $529.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $424.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.07. The company has a market capitalization of $144.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 652.88, a P/E/G ratio of 9.67 and a beta of -1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.88, for a total value of $707,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $782,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 268,283 shares of company stock valued at $92,603,967. 24.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth $25,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 257.1% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 80.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

