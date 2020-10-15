Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Increased to $465.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $375.00 to $465.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZM. BofA Securities raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $260.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoom Video Communications from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a $425.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $160.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $384.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $509.25 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $529.74. The stock has a market cap of $144.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 652.88, a PEG ratio of 9.67 and a beta of -1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $424.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.07.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $782,062.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.88, for a total value of $707,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,283 shares of company stock worth $92,603,967 in the last three months. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,376,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,313,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 591.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,354,000 after purchasing an additional 65,299 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,476,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 306.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

