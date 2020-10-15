Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Raised to $465.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $375.00 to $465.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.69% from the stock’s previous close.

ZM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. FBN Securities raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $384.81.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $509.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $424.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.07. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $529.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 652.88, a P/E/G ratio of 9.67 and a beta of -1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.88, for a total transaction of $707,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.12, for a total transaction of $1,830,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,283 shares of company stock worth $92,603,967 over the last ninety days. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

