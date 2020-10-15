ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.00

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 54.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $278,419.15 and approximately $4.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUM TOKEN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Paritex. Over the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 161.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.36 or 0.01110758 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002661 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000049 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000591 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 95,733,715,640 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,733,715,640 tokens. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZUM TOKEN Token Trading

ZUM TOKEN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Paritex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

