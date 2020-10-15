ZumCoin (ZUM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $13.00

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $13.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZumCoin has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZumCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org.

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.