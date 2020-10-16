-$0.02 EPS Expected for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings. Stealth BioTherapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stealth BioTherapeutics.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MITO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

Shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.45. The company had a trading volume of 312 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,991. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.73. The firm has a market cap of $75.02 million, a PE ratio of 72.54 and a beta of 2.43. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stealth BioTherapeutics stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) by 3,650.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Stealth BioTherapeutics were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

