1,183 Shares in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Purchased by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,557,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,565,000 after acquiring an additional 89,581 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Primerica by 8.2% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,630,000 after acquiring an additional 80,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Primerica by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,802,000 after acquiring an additional 12,543 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Primerica by 49.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 645,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,301,000 after acquiring an additional 213,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Primerica by 1.3% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 399,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $252,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,354.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total transaction of $381,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 26,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,773.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $1,447,170. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Primerica from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Primerica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

Shares of PRI traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.32. 1,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,006. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.44. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.20 and a 52-week high of $138.05.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.36. Primerica had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $525.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

