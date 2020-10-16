1,185 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Acquired by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,023,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 622.0% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,985 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,744,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,270,000 after acquiring an additional 199,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 113,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,388. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.03 and a 52 week high of $118.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.88.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

