21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

TheStreet downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.36.

NASDAQ VNET opened at $22.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.78. 21Vianet Group has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $30.44.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The information technology services provider reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($2.66). 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 55.01% and a negative return on equity of 49.02%. The business had revenue of $161.93 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in 21Vianet Group by 550.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 30,285.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

