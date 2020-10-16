438 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Bought by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,285,287,000 after buying an additional 5,388,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,569,998,000 after buying an additional 4,443,526 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 130.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,637,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,649,576,000 after buying an additional 4,321,711 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,916,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,648,788,000 after buying an additional 4,102,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 439.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,000,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,078,500,000 after buying an additional 4,072,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $308.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. 140166 raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.09.

BABA traded up $6.94 on Friday, hitting $306.40. The company had a trading volume of 398,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,848,525. The company has a market cap of $810.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.50. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $168.12 and a 12-month high of $310.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.69.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.