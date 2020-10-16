51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “51JOB, INC. is a leading provider of integrated human resource services in China with a strong focus on recruitment related services. Offering a broad array of products and services, 51job connects millions of job seekers with employment opportunities and streamlines the recruitment process and human resource administration for tens of thousands of companies in China. Through print advertisements in 51job Weekly and online recruitment services at http://www.51job.com, both domestic Chinese employers and multinational companies alike are able to attract, identify and recruit new employees. 51job also provides executive search services and a number of other value-added human resource services, including training, business process outsourcing and salary surveys. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of 51job from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of 51job from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

JOBS stock opened at $75.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.91. 51job has a one year low of $53.94 and a one year high of $92.61.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $117.29 million for the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 51job will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOBS. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of 51job by 51.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 856,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,486,000 after acquiring an additional 291,069 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of 51job by 8.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,517,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,712,000 after acquiring an additional 197,744 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 51job by 233.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 220,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,830,000 after acquiring an additional 154,408 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of 51job by 5.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,035,000 after acquiring an additional 80,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 51job in the second quarter worth $3,846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.16% of the company’s stock.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

