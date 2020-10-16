88 Energy (LON:88E) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.33

88 Energy Ltd (LON:88E)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.33 and traded as low as $0.32. 88 Energy shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 9,451,029 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $33.06 million and a P/E ratio of -3.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.32.

About 88 Energy (LON:88E)

88 Energy Limited engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties. The company holds a 77.5% working interest in Icewine project located onshore on the North Slope of Alaska, the United States. It also holds a 100% working interest in the Yukon Gold leases that covers an area of 14,194 acres located on the eastern border of the Central North Slope of Alaska.

