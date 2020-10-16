A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has $60.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $54.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AOS. TheStreet raised shares of A. O. Smith from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.50.

NYSE AOS opened at $55.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.17. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $33.81 and a 52-week high of $58.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $663.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.82 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 18.38%. On average, analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.24%.

In other news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 2,354 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $117,299.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,129,653.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 4,800 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,054 shares of company stock worth $2,384,063. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 12.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 85.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth $25,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

