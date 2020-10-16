AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Short Interest Down 44.0% in September

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the September 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SKFRY stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.28. 12,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,539. AB SKF has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $22.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. AB SKF had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 4.97%. As a group, analysts predict that AB SKF will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SKFRY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of AB SKF in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of AB SKF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AB SKF in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AB SKF in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AB SKF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

About AB SKF

AB SKF (publ) offers bearings, seals, condition monitoring, lubrication systems, and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company's products include bearings, units, and housings; seals; lubrication solutions; lubricants; actuation systems, ball and roller screws, linear guides and tables, and engineering tools; magnetic bearings/permanent magnetic electric motors; mechatronic solutions; maintenance products; condition monitoring systems; power transmission products and solutions; coupling systems; test and measurement equipment; and vehicle aftermarket products, such as wheel end, powertrain, driveline, and suspension products.

