ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 24 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 24 price objective on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 20 price target on ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Barclays set a CHF 27 price target on ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 16.50 price target on ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 20 price target on ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 22 price target on ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 21.85.

ABB has a 12-month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12-month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

