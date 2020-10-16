Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE: ANF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/14/2020 – Abercrombie & Fitch was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

10/14/2020 – Abercrombie & Fitch had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $14.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2020 – Abercrombie & Fitch had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley Securities from $14.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/5/2020 – Abercrombie & Fitch had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $15.00 to $18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/31/2020 – Abercrombie & Fitch had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $10.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/28/2020 – Abercrombie & Fitch had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $8.00 to $9.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

8/28/2020 – Abercrombie & Fitch had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $17.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/25/2020 – Abercrombie & Fitch had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:ANF traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.31. The stock had a trading volume of 7,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,034. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $18.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.60. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch Co alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.06. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $698.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prentice Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 53.9% during the first quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 3,670,754 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,137 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 58.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,512,554 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,764 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 879,139 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after purchasing an additional 61,480 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at $6,702,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,132.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 716,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 658,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.