Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE: ANF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 10/14/2020 – Abercrombie & Fitch was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.
- 10/14/2020 – Abercrombie & Fitch had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $14.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/5/2020 – Abercrombie & Fitch had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $15.00 to $18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/31/2020 – Abercrombie & Fitch had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $10.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/28/2020 – Abercrombie & Fitch had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $8.00 to $9.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/28/2020 – Abercrombie & Fitch had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $17.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/25/2020 – Abercrombie & Fitch had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.
NYSE:ANF traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.31. The stock had a trading volume of 7,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,034. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $18.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.60. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.48.
Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.06. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $698.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.
