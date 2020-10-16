Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Acacia Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Get Acacia Communications alerts:

Acacia Communications stock opened at $67.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.15 and a beta of 0.85. Acacia Communications has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $69.13.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $135.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.79 million. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acacia Communications will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 2,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $148,874.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,505 shares of company stock valued at $438,232. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acacia Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,733,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Acacia Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $900,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Acacia Communications by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Acacia Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Acacia Communications by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,094,000 after acquiring an additional 19,442 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.