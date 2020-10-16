Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Raised to $263.00 at Morgan Stanley

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $263.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Accenture from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Accenture from $206.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $231.58.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $228.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $145.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $247.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.74 and its 200 day moving average is $209.03.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, Director Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.01, for a total value of $286,121.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,867.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total value of $839,266.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,816 shares in the company, valued at $38,886,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,954 shares of company stock worth $3,327,555. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

