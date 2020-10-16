Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a growth of 271.0% from the September 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 345.0 days.

Shares of ACXIF stock opened at $111.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.24. Acciona has a 12-month low of $82.10 and a 12-month high of $139.75.

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the infrastructure, renewable energy, and other business in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in the construction, engineering, maintenance, and management of public work concessions primarily in the field of transport and social infrastructures, including bridges, roads, and special projects; railroads and tunnels; and hospital and university projects, irrigation, and ports, as well as projects in engineering, concessions, and other businesses.

