Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a growth of 271.0% from the September 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 345.0 days.
Shares of ACXIF stock opened at $111.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.24. Acciona has a 12-month low of $82.10 and a 12-month high of $139.75.
Acciona Company Profile
