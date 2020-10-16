Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.27.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $80.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $87.73. The company has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.72.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $4,175,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 442,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,919,436.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $1,110,346.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,904 shares of company stock worth $5,286,012 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 65.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,853,000 after buying an additional 3,385,187 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,362,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,860,000 after buying an additional 2,295,133 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,133,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,711,000 after buying an additional 2,081,954 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 229.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,970,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,448,000 after buying an additional 2,067,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 111.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,704,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,180,000 after buying an additional 1,427,660 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.