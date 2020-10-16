Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $90.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $75.00.

ATVI has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Edward Jones started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.27.

Shares of ATVI opened at $80.35 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $87.73. The company has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.28.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $1,110,346.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jesse Yang bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,904 shares of company stock worth $5,286,012 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 52,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

