Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $891.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.34 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS.
AYI stock opened at $95.50 on Friday. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $67.46 and a twelve month high of $143.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.49 and a 200 day moving average of $95.55.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.
Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.
