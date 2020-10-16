Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $891.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.34 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS.

AYI stock opened at $95.50 on Friday. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $67.46 and a twelve month high of $143.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.49 and a 200 day moving average of $95.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

AYI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.30.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

