Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.29

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.29 and traded as low as $0.26. Acura Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 10,369 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $4.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.29.

Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter. Acura Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%.

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products to address medication abuse and misuse. It offers Oxaydo tablets, a Schedule II narcotic indicated for the management of acute and chronic moderate to severe pain; and Nexafed products, which are pseudoephedrine and acetaminophen tablets that are used as nasal decongestants in various non-prescription and prescription cold, sinus, and allergy products.

