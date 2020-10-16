Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Reaches Market Cap of $3.51 Million

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges including LBank, HADAX, CoinTiger and OKEx. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 13.6% against the dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $3.51 million and $1.22 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11,351.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $369.06 or 0.03251095 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.76 or 0.02235437 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.34 or 0.00417008 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.09 or 0.01066732 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00010435 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.42 or 0.00567460 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00046044 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Profile

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, LBank, HADAX, BiteBTC and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.