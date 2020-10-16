ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) Price Reaches $0.0086 on Major Exchanges

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. In the last week, ADAMANT Messenger has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ADAMANT Messenger has a total market capitalization of $728,975.02 and approximately $5,751.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, IDCM and Bit-Z.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00022394 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger's total supply is 105,372,118 coins and its circulating supply is 85,230,108 coins. ADAMANT Messenger's official website is adamant.im

and its Facebook page is accessible here

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Trading

ADAMANT Messenger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Bit-Z and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ADAMANT Messenger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ADAMANT Messenger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

