ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AHEXY. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

OTCMKTS:AHEXY opened at $27.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.34 and a beta of 1.27.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that ADECCO GRP AG/ADR will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under Adia brand name.

