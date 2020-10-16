ADMIRAL GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ADMIRAL GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ADMIRAL GRP/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ADMIRAL GRP/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ADMIRAL GRP/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ADMIRAL GRP/ADR in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

OTCMKTS:AMIGY remained flat at $$33.74 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.88. ADMIRAL GRP/ADR has a 52-week low of $23.37 and a 52-week high of $37.05.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance, van insurance, household insurance, travel insurance, and other products.

