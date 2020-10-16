ADMIRAL GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ADMIRAL GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMIGY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of ADMIRAL GRP/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ADMIRAL GRP/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ADMIRAL GRP/ADR in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ADMIRAL GRP/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th.

Get ADMIRAL GRP/ADR alerts:

Shares of ADMIRAL GRP/ADR stock remained flat at $$33.74 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.88. ADMIRAL GRP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $37.05.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance, van insurance, household insurance, travel insurance, and other products.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for ADMIRAL GRP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMIRAL GRP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.