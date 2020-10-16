Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.00.

AAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock traded down $2.17 on Friday, reaching $155.35. 6,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,347. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $71.33 and a one year high of $171.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.11 and a 200 day moving average of $138.67.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.95. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth $2,130,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth $894,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth $1,368,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 31,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

