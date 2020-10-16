Advantage Oil & Gas’ (AAVVF) Hold Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS AAVVF opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average is $1.37. The stock has a market cap of $297.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.08. Advantage Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Advantage Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 134.64%. The company had revenue of $24.05 million for the quarter.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

