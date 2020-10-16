Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverums core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adverum Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.22.

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.80. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $972.72 million, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.69.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). On average, analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mehdi Gasmi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,442 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,179.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Soparkar bought 7,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $99,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 25.0% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 625,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 369.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 44,059 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 171.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 17,276 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 355,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after acquiring an additional 108,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 296,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 121,134 shares in the last quarter.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

