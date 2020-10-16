Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) Upgraded to Hold by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ARGKF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aggreko from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Aggreko from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Aggreko in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Finally, Investec cut Aggreko from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARGKF remained flat at $$4.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average is $5.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.28. Aggreko has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $11.30.

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

