AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is engaged in providing data driven specialty chemical solutions. Its flagship product is the SmartFresh(TM) Quality System, a freshness protection technology proven to maintain firmness, texture and appearance of fruits during storage and transport. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc., formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Collegeville, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded AgroFresh Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.48. AgroFresh Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $126.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 28.32%. The company had revenue of $19.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the second quarter worth $30,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in AgroFresh Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in AgroFresh Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in AgroFresh Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 50.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 11,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

