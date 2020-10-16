Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $295.20.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $359.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APD. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 17.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 585,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,827,000 after acquiring an additional 120,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $484,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.
About Air Products & Chemicals
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.
