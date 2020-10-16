Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $295.20.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $359.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APD. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 17.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 585,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,827,000 after acquiring an additional 120,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $484,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $2.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $298.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,443. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $297.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products & Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $167.43 and a fifty-two week high of $310.73.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.