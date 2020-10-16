Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Norddeutsche Landesbank cut Airbus to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of EADSF opened at $72.87 on Tuesday. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of $50.86 and a fifty-two week high of $154.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.77.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

