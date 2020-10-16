Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EADSY. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Airbus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Airbus from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbus presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.
OTCMKTS:EADSY opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.95. The firm has a market cap of $57.17 billion, a PE ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.65. Airbus has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $38.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.16.
Airbus Company Profile
Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
