Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EADSY. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Airbus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Airbus from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbus presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

OTCMKTS:EADSY opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.95. The firm has a market cap of $57.17 billion, a PE ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.65. Airbus has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $38.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.16.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter. Airbus had a positive return on equity of 37.65% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Airbus will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

