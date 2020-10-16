Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €68.00 by Barclays

Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) has been given a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.05% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Independent Research set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.50 ($54.71) price target on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Airbus SE (AIR.PA) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €77.32 ($90.96).

Shares of EPA AIR opened at €61.79 ($72.69) on Wednesday. Airbus SE has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($117.61). The company’s 50-day moving average is €67.22 and its 200 day moving average is €63.70.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

